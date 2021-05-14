Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Purchases 3,124 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC boosted its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 9.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,440 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $4,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ABBV. Howard Financial Services LTD. increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 3,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AbbVie by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 10,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc increased its position in AbbVie by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 27,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. SVB Leerink increased their target price on AbbVie from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a $135.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.94.

In related news, SVP Elaine K. Sorg sold 8,440 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $916,668.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,827,661.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 170,113 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $18,475,972.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,981,046.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 202,251 shares of company stock worth $21,981,948. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $116.75. 52,586 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,185,540. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.11 and a 52-week high of $117.20. The stock has a market cap of $206.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $109.71 and its 200 day moving average is $105.37.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $13.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.84 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.42 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th will be paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

