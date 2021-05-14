Roosevelt Investment Group LLC Buys New Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 38,537 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,165,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aspiriant LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 12,871 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,865,000 after buying an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Ossiam grew its position in salesforce.com by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 277,920 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $61,846,000 after buying an additional 14,334 shares during the period. Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of salesforce.com by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 38,180 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. Deccan Value Investors L.P. increased its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Deccan Value Investors L.P. now owns 1,205,400 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $268,238,000 after purchasing an additional 212,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of salesforce.com by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,758 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

CRM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on salesforce.com from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler cut their price target on salesforce.com from $242.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $250.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Loop Capital upgraded salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $233.00 price target on salesforce.com and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $268.49.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded up $5.34 during trading on Friday, reaching $217.20. 52,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,718,021. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.31 billion, a PE ratio of 55.32, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $223.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12-month low of $164.57 and a 12-month high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 17.53% and a return on equity of 6.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.53, for a total transaction of $900,979.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total transaction of $1,104,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,635 shares of company stock worth $40,124,503. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

