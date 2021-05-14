NIX Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One NIX coin can now be bought for about $0.35 or 0.00000690 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, NIX has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. NIX has a market cap of $16.97 million and $91,335.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,082.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.33 or 0.08171207 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 15.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,303.04 or 0.02601807 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $326.28 or 0.00651483 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.64 or 0.00210928 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.82 or 0.00824290 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $336.40 or 0.00671697 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $304.32 or 0.00607634 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00006723 BTC.

NIX Profile

NIX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 49,098,334 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NIX is a PoW privacy directed cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2REv2 algorithm. NIX Platform is a next-generation privacy currency and multi-layered interoperability platform which fuels anonymity-focused decentralized applications (dApps), privacy swaps and smart contracts, providing the option of adding a best-in-class privacy layer to any blockchain. “

NIX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the exchanges listed above.

