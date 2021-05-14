Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) Market Capitalization Hits $506,522.59

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded 42.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded up 17.6% against the US dollar. Zenswap Network Token has a market cap of $506,522.59 and approximately $165.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Zenswap Network Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.53 or 0.00092906 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00019959 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002865 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $595.84 or 0.01189719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34.10 or 0.00068091 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $58.36 or 0.00116524 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.96 or 0.00063824 BTC.

Zenswap Network Token Profile

Zenswap Network Token is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. The official website for Zenswap Network Token is www.zenswapnetwork.info . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

Buying and Selling Zenswap Network Token

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zenswap Network Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zenswap Network Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zenswap Network Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZNTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Zenswap Network Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zenswap Network Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.