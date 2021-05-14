Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $884.61 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) will report $884.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Flowserve’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $909.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $868.20 million. Flowserve reported sales of $924.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Flowserve will report full year sales of $3.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.56 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $3.81 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.73 billion to $3.87 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Flowserve.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. Flowserve had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $857.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Flowserve’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Flowserve from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup upped their price objective on Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Flowserve from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.29.

In other news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 58.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,447,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,296,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244,530 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,177,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $433,810,000 after purchasing an additional 37,796 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 58.6% in the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,192,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,343,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918,677 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $55,395,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,388,595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,891,000 after acquiring an additional 219,254 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FLS traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $43.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 749,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,568. Flowserve has a fifty-two week low of $22.27 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.13 and its 200-day moving average is $37.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Flowserve Company Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates in two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

