Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.11, Yahoo Finance reports.
Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.71. 934,003 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,334,908. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.35 and its 200-day moving average is $5.76. The company has a market capitalization of $660.47 million, a P/E ratio of -64.24 and a beta of 2.77. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 1-year low of $1.78 and a 1-year high of $9.90.
In related news, Director B. Riley Financial, Inc. purchased 10,720,785 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.04 per share, for a total transaction of $64,753,541.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,640,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $130,705,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 53.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises
Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and environmental technologies and services for the power and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.
