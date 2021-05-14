Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Aterian (NASDAQ:ATER) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $360 million-$390 million.

Shares of Aterian stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $12.85. 687,580 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,064,830. Aterian has a 1 year low of $3.80 and a 1 year high of $48.99.

ATER has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aterian from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday. Roth Capital dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on shares of Aterian from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Aterian, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology-enabled consumer products company in North America and internationally. It provides Artificial Intelligence Mohawk e-Commerce Engine, a software technology platform, which uses machine learning, natural language processing, and data analytics to design, develop, market, and sell products.

