Community Bank N.A. Sells 720 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Community Bank N.A. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Michael B. Yongue grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 33.0% during the 1st quarter. Michael B. Yongue now owns 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 10,701 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $812,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 56,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA EFA opened at $78.25 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.01 and a one year high of $80.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.93.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

See Also: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.