Globant (NYSE:GLOB) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of at least $0.84 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of at least $283 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $257.69 million.Globant also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.370- EPS.

GLOB stock traded up $10.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $214.96. The stock had a trading volume of 648,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,840. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 171.87 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $208.35. Globant has a 52 week low of $117.39 and a 52 week high of $244.72.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The information technology services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. Globant had a return on equity of 10.92% and a net margin of 6.40%. The firm had revenue of $270.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $259.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Globant will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on GLOB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $203.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $243.00 in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Globant from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Globant from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised Globant from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $240.00 to $243.00 in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Globant currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $227.50.

Globant SA operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services.

