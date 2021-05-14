Analysts Anticipate MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.50 Per Share

Analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.50) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for MGM Resorts International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.33). MGM Resorts International reported earnings per share of ($1.52) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 67.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that MGM Resorts International will report full year earnings of ($1.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.12) to ($1.37). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.57) to $0.43. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover MGM Resorts International.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.18. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 EPS. MGM Resorts International’s revenue was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MGM. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Argus upgraded MGM Resorts International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bank of America upgraded MGM Resorts International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.06.

In other MGM Resorts International news, SVP Todd Meinert sold 8,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $289,148.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $295,231. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.13, for a total value of $1,525,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 217,923 shares in the company, valued at $8,309,403.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,384,293 shares of company stock valued at $89,258,437 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,657,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,088,715,000 after acquiring an additional 284,483 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,763,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,110,000 after buying an additional 2,613,254 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 58,288,970.0% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,828,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,669,000 after buying an additional 5,828,897 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at $177,891,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in MGM Resorts International in the 4th quarter worth about $160,286,000. Institutional investors own 63.39% of the company’s stock.

MGM Resorts International stock traded up $1.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,506,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,170,159. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $40.15 and its 200 day moving average is $33.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a current ratio of 2.24. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $42.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 2.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.002 dividend. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.30%.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of market timing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MGM Resorts International (MGM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.