Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC Sells 201,387 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 61.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 128,943 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 201,387 shares during the quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 0.7% during the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,227 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.9% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 14,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 1.0% during the first quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 27,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in Pfizer by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 5,791 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Krilogy Financial LLC raised its holdings in Pfizer by 2.3% during the first quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 12,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE opened at $40.18 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.61 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.11 billion, a PE ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PFE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Pfizer from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.11 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.74.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

