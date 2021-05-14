Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Vicus Capital

Vicus Capital lessened its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 15.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,899 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 4,695 shares during the period. Vicus Capital’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Pfizer by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,383,700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,965,496 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $2,219,532,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,973,389,000 after buying an additional 7,540,245 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 42,009,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,546,362,000 after buying an additional 2,012,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 31,947,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,280,997,000 after buying an additional 3,051,838 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $40.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $31.61 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $37.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.88.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. Pfizer’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.74.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

