Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Price Target Raised to $43.00

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) had its target price boosted by SVB Leerink from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Pfizer’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.59 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Pfizer from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a neutral rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Mizuho lowered Pfizer from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on Pfizer and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.74.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $40.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.84 and its 200-day moving average is $36.88. The stock has a market cap of $223.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pfizer has a 52-week low of $31.61 and a 52-week high of $43.08.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.88%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,219,532,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 405,733,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,699,742,000 after purchasing an additional 8,760,458 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 16.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,610,111 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,973,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,540,245 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Pfizer by 39.6% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,553,208 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $962,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,532,823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Pfizer by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,756,839 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,383,700,000 after buying an additional 6,965,496 shares during the period. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

