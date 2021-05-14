High Note Wealth LLC Acquires 162 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,458 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Starbucks makes up about 1.3% of High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. High Note Wealth LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 168,945 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $18,461,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares during the period. Inverness Counsel LLC NY raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 143.3% in the first quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 287,643 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $31,431,000 after buying an additional 169,420 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 24,117 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.5% in the first quarter. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,662 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 95.0% in the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 392 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $118.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.80.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 515,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,304,789.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 406,184 shares of company stock valued at $44,685,798. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SBUX stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, reaching $110.90. 77,495 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,418,101. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $70.65 and a one year high of $118.98. The company has a market cap of $130.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 153.85%.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

