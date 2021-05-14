CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 792.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $46,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. boosted its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $72.00 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885 in the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $80.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.14.

CVS opened at $84.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $110.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.36 and a fifty-two week high of $87.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $76.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 15.60%. CVS Health’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.91 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

