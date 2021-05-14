Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) to announce $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Interactive Brokers Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.79 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.71. Interactive Brokers Group posted earnings of $0.57 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 31.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Interactive Brokers Group will report full-year earnings of $3.02 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.91 to $3.17. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Interactive Brokers Group.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business’s revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on IBKR shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.43.

Shares of IBKR stock traded up $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $69.04. 514,761 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 910,313. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.03. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.58 and a beta of 0.84. Interactive Brokers Group has a 12 month low of $37.01 and a 12 month high of $80.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.62%.

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 33,455 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.94, for a total transaction of $2,507,117.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $2,970,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,027,480 shares of company stock worth $77,003,898. Insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 1,482.2% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,011,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,895,000 after acquiring an additional 9,378,652 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,862,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $501,219,000 after purchasing an additional 268,094 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 967,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,679,000 after purchasing an additional 60,317 shares in the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 908,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,385,000 after purchasing an additional 335,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 886,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,987,000 after purchasing an additional 10,033 shares during the period. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

