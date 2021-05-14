REPO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $117,157.00 (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 9.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 59.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. REPO has a market capitalization of $4.86 million and $117,157.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One REPO coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000432 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002776 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.94 or 0.00093900 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $301.27 or 0.00602622 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $118.65 or 0.00237326 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00004820 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $574.38 or 0.01148891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $601.58 or 0.01203311 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

