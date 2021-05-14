OAX Market Cap Reaches $23.29 Million (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 14th. OAX has a total market capitalization of $23.29 million and approximately $848,671.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, OAX has traded 28.3% lower against the US dollar. One OAX coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000611 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.38 or 0.00092765 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.99 or 0.00019975 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 41.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002000 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $598.46 or 0.01197065 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.11 or 0.00068232 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.20 or 0.00116413 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31.78 or 0.00063574 BTC.

OAX Coin Profile

OAX (OAX) is a coin. It was first traded on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,215,394 coins. OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for OAX is oax.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OAX is a token that can be exchanged for memberships in the DAO and/or its association. Members will be entitled to certain privileges, including but not limited to voting privileges on major operational decisions relating to the Oax platform. The memberships will work through a tiered structure that allow for simple access, voting privileges or commercial (read: business) solicitation of services on the platform (e.g. escrow, legal, exchange, credit, asset gateway) with the relative number of tokens required for redemption varying with the level of benefits. “

OAX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “OAXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.