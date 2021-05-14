Analysts Expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to Announce -$0.16 EPS

Analysts expect Nordic American Tankers Limited (NYSE:NAT) to report ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nordic American Tankers’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.11). Nordic American Tankers posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 159.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 17th.

Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Nordic American Tankers.

Get Nordic American Tankers alerts:

Nordic American Tankers (NYSE:NAT) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The shipping company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Nordic American Tankers had a net margin of 33.12% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The firm had revenue of $16.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.99 million.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NAT. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nordic American Tankers in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $3.75 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nordic American Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Nordic American Tankers from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nordic American Tankers by 8.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,479,234 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,808,000 after purchasing an additional 757,621 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 63.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,000,843 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,802,000 after buying an additional 1,545,645 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordic American Tankers by 3,130.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,361,208 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,674,000 after buying an additional 2,288,119 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nordic American Tankers by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,404,961 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,566,000 after buying an additional 136,461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in Nordic American Tankers by 194.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,088,693 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 718,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NAT traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $3.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,078,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,696,913. The company has a current ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Nordic American Tankers has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $5.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $501.29 million, a P/E ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Nordic American Tankers’s payout ratio is -114.29%.

About Nordic American Tankers

Nordic American Tankers Limited, a tanker company, acquires and charters double-hull tankers in Bermuda and internationally. It operates a fleet of 25 Suezmax crude oil tankers. The company was formerly known as Nordic American Tanker Shipping Limited and changed its name to Nordic American Tankers Limited in June 2011.

See Also: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nordic American Tankers (NAT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nordic American Tankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nordic American Tankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.