CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CASI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 402.87% and a negative return on equity of 60.96%.

Shares of CASI stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, reaching $1.45. 950,171 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,220. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.86 and a 200-day moving average of $2.47. The company has a market cap of $202.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.41. CASI Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $3.90.

In other news, CEO Wei-Wu He bought 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.05 per share, with a total value of $6,150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,683,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,602,187.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 24.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CASI. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on CASI Pharmaceuticals from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho assumed coverage on CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.80 price target on the stock.

About CASI Pharmaceuticals

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in China, the United States, and internationally. The company offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma, which has completed Phase I studies in China.

