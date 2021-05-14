Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.000-1.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.950. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.68 billion-$4.73 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.60 billion.Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to 0.220-0.270 EPS.

ELAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. G.Research upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Elanco Animal Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price target for the company from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $32.46.

Shares of ELAN stock traded up $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.80. 2,809,865 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,896,056. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $18.58 and a twelve month high of $34.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of -59.56, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider R David Hoover bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.44 per share, with a total value of $811,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,361,182.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Art A. Garcia bought 1,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.88 per share, for a total transaction of $50,142.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 16,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,369.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

