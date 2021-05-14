George R. Brokaw Purchases 1,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CTO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,015. The company has a market capitalization of $310.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.

Get CTO Realty Growth alerts:

CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. Analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.67%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 18th. CTO Realty Growth’s payout ratio is 17.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday.

About CTO Realty Growth

CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).

Featured Article: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.