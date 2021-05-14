George R. Brokaw Purchases 1,000 Shares of CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,000 shares of CTO Realty Growth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $50.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,720.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CTO stock traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,258 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,015. The company has a market capitalization of $310.58 million, a PE ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.81. CTO Realty Growth, Inc. has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $56.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 4.25 and a quick ratio of 4.25.
CTO Realty Growth (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.34. CTO Realty Growth had a return on equity of 37.94% and a net margin of 181.83%. Analysts expect that CTO Realty Growth, Inc. will post 9.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CTO Realty Growth by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 472,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,549,000 after purchasing an additional 8,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 282,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,689,000 after purchasing an additional 19,122 shares in the last quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of CTO Realty Growth by 12.8% in the 1st quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 129,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,728,000 after buying an additional 14,667 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in CTO Realty Growth by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,283,000 after buying an additional 10,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magnetar Financial LLC raised its stake in CTO Realty Growth by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 93,833 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,956,000 after buying an additional 17,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CTO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut CTO Realty Growth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Compass Point reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CTO Realty Growth in a research report on Monday.
About CTO Realty Growth
CTO Realty Growth, Inc is a Florida-based publicly traded real estate company, which owns income properties comprised of approximately 2.4 million square feet in diversified markets in the United States and an approximately 23.5% interest in Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc, a publicly traded net lease real estate investment trust (NYSE: PINE).
Featured Article: What does RSI mean?
Receive News & Ratings for CTO Realty Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTO Realty Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.