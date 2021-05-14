Deborah Marson Sells 625 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Stock

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) EVP Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.95, for a total value of $26,218.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,665.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Deborah Marson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

On Wednesday, April 14th, Deborah Marson sold 625 shares of Iron Mountain stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.76, for a total value of $23,600.00.

Shares of IRM stock traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.50. 2,734,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,137,495. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.65. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $42.87.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 23.61% and a net margin of 3.19%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Iron Mountain’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 2.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.82%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.86%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the 3rd quarter valued at $476,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 99,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on IRM. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Iron Mountain from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Iron Mountain from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Iron Mountain Company Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.