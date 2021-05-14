Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Boxlight had a negative net margin of 38.26% and a negative return on equity of 45.10%.

BOXL traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.22. The stock had a trading volume of 3,859,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,445,021. Boxlight has a 52 week low of $0.60 and a 52 week high of $4.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.97 million, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 3.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.14.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Boxlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners boosted their price objective on Boxlight from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

