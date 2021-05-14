Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) updated its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.15-10.55 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.20. Stanley Black & Decker also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 10.700-11.000 EPS.

SWK traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.01. 907,079 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,186. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. Stanley Black & Decker has a 1 year low of $102.80 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $205.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $185.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The company’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $207.55.

In other Stanley Black & Decker news, EVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 8,315 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.99, for a total value of $1,746,066.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,522,079.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $629,511.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,780,397.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,065 shares of company stock valued at $3,932,015. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Stanley Black & Decker

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

