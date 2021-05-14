Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.98. 824,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,164. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.18.
A number of research firms have weighed in on SELB. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.
Selecta Biosciences Company Profile
Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.
