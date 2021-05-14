Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELB) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.10), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:SELB traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $2.98. 824,913 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,621,164. Selecta Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.47 and a 1-year high of $5.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $337.32 million, a P/E ratio of -3.59 and a beta of 1.18.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SELB. William Blair upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Selecta Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho raised Selecta Biosciences from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $2.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.20.

In other Selecta Biosciences news, Director Timothy C. Barabe purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.10 per share, for a total transaction of $41,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 181,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $742,153.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Lloyd P. Johnston sold 15,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.45, for a total transaction of $67,319.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,477 shares in the company, valued at $389,272.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 22.40% of the company’s stock.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's proprietary pipeline includes enzymes therapies, gene therapies, and other products and product candidates affected by undesired immune responses.

