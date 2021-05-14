AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.76 Billion

Analysts expect that AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) will post sales of $2.76 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for AGCO’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.67 billion. AGCO posted sales of $2.01 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 37.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AGCO will report full-year sales of $10.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.65 billion to $10.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $11.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.92 billion to $11.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover AGCO.

Get AGCO alerts:

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.89. AGCO had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AGCO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of AGCO from $93.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $131.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $157.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AGCO from $155.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.27.

Shares of AGCO traded up $0.91 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $145.90. The stock had a trading volume of 771,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,227. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $148.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.67. AGCO has a one year low of $44.78 and a one year high of $158.62. The firm has a market cap of $10.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. This is an increase from AGCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 14.41%.

In other news, CFO Andrew H. Beck sold 20,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $3,051,355.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 118,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,615,927.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.88, for a total transaction of $3,037,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 73,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,139,790.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,095 shares of company stock valued at $6,647,935 in the last three months. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AGCO by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,539,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $795,759,000 after buying an additional 288,430 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in AGCO by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,385,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,875,000 after purchasing an additional 289,699 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AGCO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $121,803,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP increased its position in AGCO by 341.4% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,031,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $148,056,000 after purchasing an additional 797,466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in AGCO by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 892,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $128,225,000 after purchasing an additional 147,975 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

About AGCO

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers high horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

Read More: EV Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AGCO (AGCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.