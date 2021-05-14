Brokerages Expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Will Announce Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to announce earnings of $1.56 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.44. TE Connectivity posted earnings of $0.59 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 164.4%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that TE Connectivity will report full-year earnings of $6.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.78 to $6.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $6.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.37 to $6.90. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for TE Connectivity.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The electronics maker reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TEL shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.40.

NYSE:TEL traded up $2.66 on Friday, hitting $134.20. 1,269,816 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,817,344. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. TE Connectivity has a 1 year low of $68.82 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $132.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.05. The company has a market cap of $44.32 billion, a PE ratio of -182.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. TE Connectivity’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.07%.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 32,500 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $4,273,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,912,445.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven T. Merkt sold 142,545 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.53, for a total value of $18,606,398.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 115,450 shares in the company, valued at $15,069,688.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,174,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $246,392,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 40.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,530,148 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $584,887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,104 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 13.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,108,776 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,434,254,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,052 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 178.9% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,774,701 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $229,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,437 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

