AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37, Fidelity Earnings reports.

AbCellera Biologics stock traded down $2.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $31.75. The company had a trading volume of 901,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,068,111. AbCellera Biologics has a 12 month low of $23.20 and a 12 month high of $71.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.64.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ABCL. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.60.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

