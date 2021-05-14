Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Marrone Bio Innovations had a negative net margin of 69.75% and a negative return on equity of 91.71%.

MBII traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.53. The company had a trading volume of 769,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $2.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.71. The company has a market cap of $268.19 million, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 0.22.

MBII has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Aegis lifted their price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations from $1.65 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective (up previously from $2.50) on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc discovers, develops, produces, and promotes biological products for pest management, plant nutrition, and plant health in the United States and internationally. Its products include Emergen, Foramin, Foramin ST, Pacesetter, UBP, and UBP ST for increasing crop health, yield, and quality; Grandevo, a bioinsecticide that controls sucking and chewing insects through feeding; Haven, a plant health product to reduce sun stress and dehydration; Jet-Ag and Jet-Oxide peroxyacetic acid sanitizers that prevent, suppress, eliminate, and control algae, fungi, and bacterial diseases in agriculture and horticultural industries; and Majestene, a bionematicide to control soil-dwelling nematodes and certain soil borne insects.

