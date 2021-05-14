Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of – for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $45 million-$50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $42.73 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Broadwind from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Broadwind from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Broadwind from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.67.

Shares of Broadwind stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 293,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 692,284. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $5.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.27. The firm has a market cap of $80.98 million, a PE ratio of -72.65 and a beta of 1.72. Broadwind has a 52 week low of $1.88 and a 52 week high of $12.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Broadwind had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. Equities analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephanie K. Kushner sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.90, for a total value of $85,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 478,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,342,376.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

