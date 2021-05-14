Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 37,387 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 32.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 79,140 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 37,387 shares during the quarter. Facebook comprises 1.1% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Facebook were worth $23,307,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,054 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,207 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the period. Constitution Capital LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Facebook by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $526,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Facebook by 132.4% in the 1st quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,107 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,799,000 after buying an additional 3,479 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Facebook from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $308.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $285.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $355.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Facebook currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $366.87.

Shares of NASDAQ FB opened at $305.26 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.69 and a 12 month high of $331.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $305.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $279.66. The stock has a market cap of $865.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.77, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. Facebook had a net margin of 32.00% and a return on equity of 23.27%. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 16,000 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.10, for a total transaction of $5,281,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,082,092.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 678 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.99, for a total transaction of $196,613.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,982,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,840,372 shares of company stock valued at $543,294,071. Insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

