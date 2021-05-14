Great Diamond Partners LLC Decreases Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Great Diamond Partners LLC reduced its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 749 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 820,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,428,000 after buying an additional 77,131 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its position in Walmart by 7.6% in the first quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,074 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $138.24 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $141.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.01 and a 52 week high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $152.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.38 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that permits the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.62%.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on WMT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Walmart from $156.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. FIX downgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.95.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.