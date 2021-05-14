Insider Selling: Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Sells 7,500 Shares of Stock

Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Director Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.33, for a total transaction of $587,475.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Dean Stoecker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alteryx alerts:

On Tuesday, April 20th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $607,875.00.

On Tuesday, April 6th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.48, for a total transaction of $641,100.00.

On Thursday, March 25th, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.65, for a total transaction of $612,375.00.

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Dean Stoecker sold 7,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.96, for a total transaction of $764,700.00.

On Thursday, February 18th, Dean Stoecker sold 42,500 shares of Alteryx stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.73, for a total transaction of $4,748,525.00.

Shares of NYSE:AYX traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 829,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,512,816. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.21 and a 52 week high of $185.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 4.03 and a quick ratio of 4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -285.41, a P/E/G ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $83.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.89.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.15. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 3.20% and a positive return on equity of 3.27%. The business had revenue of $118.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AYX. Truist began coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Alteryx from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Alteryx from $157.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Alteryx from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $153.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AYX. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Alteryx in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Alteryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alteryx by 1,009.5% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 699 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its analytic process automation software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

Featured Article: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.