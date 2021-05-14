PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Stock Holdings Lowered by Community Bank N.A.

Community Bank N.A. reduced its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 0.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 65,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 1.1% of Community Bank N.A.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Community Bank N.A.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $9,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PEP. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 136,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,747 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 94,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,688 shares during the period. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 102.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its position in PepsiCo by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 47,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 31,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,605,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Silviu Popovici sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.40, for a total transaction of $2,908,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,886 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,824.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $146.37 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $126.53 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $202.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.64 and a 200-day moving average of $140.73.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 56.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be given a dividend of $1.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $4.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.96%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PEP shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Barclays raised shares of PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $149.23.

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

