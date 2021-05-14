West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. Acquires 603 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

West Chester Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,797 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.3% of West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. West Chester Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart by 10.4% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 820,352 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $111,428,000 after buying an additional 77,131 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 16,074 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares in the last quarter. Constitution Capital LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 0.8% during the first quarter. Constitution Capital LLC now owns 50,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Walmart by 16.7% during the first quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,516 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geier Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Walmart by 7.7% in the first quarter. Geier Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,465 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,629,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. FIX lowered Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $157.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Walmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $147.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.95.

WMT opened at $138.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $138.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.83. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $389.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.12). Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Walmart’s payout ratio is currently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to buy up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total value of $1,368,925.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Randall L. Stephenson acquired 7,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.63 per share, for a total transaction of $1,001,391.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,966.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock worth $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.