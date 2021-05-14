Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP Alexander Hume Sells 5,407 Shares

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) SVP Alexander Hume sold 5,407 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.21, for a total transaction of $314,741.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $448,158.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

NASDAQ:ZION traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.20. 1,015,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,455,743. The company has a market capitalization of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.16. Zions Bancorporation, National Association has a twelve month low of $26.81 and a twelve month high of $60.44.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $722.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.12 million. Zions Bancorporation, National Association had a return on equity of 6.79% and a net margin of 14.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zions Bancorporation, National Association will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Zions Bancorporation, National Association’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.41%.

ZION has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Zions Bancorporation, National Association from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Argus lifted their price target on shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association from $40.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.22.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association Company Profile

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in the states of Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers corporate banking services; commercial banking, including a focus on small- and medium-sized businesses; commercial real estate banking services; municipal and public finance services; retail banking, including residential mortgages; trust services; wealth management and private client banking services; and capital markets products and services.

