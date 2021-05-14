NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO Sells $1,764,649.02 in Stock

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) CEO R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.94, for a total value of $1,764,649.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 189,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,044,994.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

R Bradley Gray also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 18th, R Bradley Gray sold 21,684 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total value of $1,430,276.64.

On Tuesday, March 16th, R Bradley Gray sold 5,179 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total value of $343,471.28.

On Wednesday, March 10th, R Bradley Gray sold 33,333 shares of NanoString Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.04, for a total value of $2,067,979.32.

Shares of NASDAQ NSTG traded up $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.30. 1,162,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 645,908. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $86.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 8.94 and a quick ratio of 8.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $69.75 and a 200-day moving average of $65.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.32 and a beta of 1.77.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.51 million. NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 53.47% and a negative return on equity of 68.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NSTG. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NanoString Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $3,104,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $353,000. FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 660,411 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,395,000 after purchasing an additional 38,277 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in NanoString Technologies by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 6,593 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $433,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in NanoString Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $864,000. 98.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NanoString Technologies Company Profile

NanoString Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells tools for scientific and clinical research in the fields of genomics and proteomics in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system.

