Insider Selling: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
NYSE:JELD traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $28.01. 1,030,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.
JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,523,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
JELD-WEN Company Profile
JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.
