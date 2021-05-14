Insider Selling: JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) Major Shareholder Sells 10,000,000 Shares of Stock

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. (NYSE:JELD) major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.80, for a total transaction of $288,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

NYSE:JELD traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $28.01. 1,030,722 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,231. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 2.58. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.50 and a 52 week high of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.75.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. JELD-WEN had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of JELD-WEN in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays lifted their price target on JELD-WEN from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised JELD-WEN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. JELD-WEN has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.45.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $1,523,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 88.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 18,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter worth about $800,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of JELD-WEN by 146.6% during the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 24,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 14,618 shares during the period. 60.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JELD-WEN Holding, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells doors and windows primarily in North America, Europe, and Australasia. The company offers a line of residential interior and exterior door products, including patio doors, and folding or sliding wall systems; non-residential doors; and wood, vinyl, aluminum, and wood composite windows.

