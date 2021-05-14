Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,344 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $475,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the first quarter worth $25,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Oxler Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Phoenix Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 67.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 170,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.07, for a total value of $18,881,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 515,934 shares in the company, valued at $57,304,789.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 78,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on SBUX. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $124.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $120.80.

Shares of SBUX opened at $110.49 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.62. The stock has a market cap of $130.08 billion, a PE ratio of 143.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.82. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.07% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 153.85%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

