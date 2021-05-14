Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Sold by Palisade Asset Management LLC

Palisade Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,943 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,083 shares during the quarter. Palisade Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,010,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% during the 4th quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.30.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $132.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $124.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.54%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

