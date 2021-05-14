Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. Has $109,000 Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 920 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,566 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 63,711 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $7,463,000 after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Medtronic by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 32,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,805,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Medtronic by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 321,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $37,899,000 after buying an additional 37,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Medtronic by 10.9% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,494,823 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $294,713,000 after buying an additional 245,319 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $87.68 and a 52-week high of $132.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $124.63 and a 200-day moving average of $116.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.30.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

