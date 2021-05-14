GYL Financial Synergies LLC Decreases Stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lowered its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,792 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $212,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 335.2% during the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $124.19 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $87.68 and a 1 year high of $132.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.99. The company has a market cap of $167.42 billion, a PE ratio of 47.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.30.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

