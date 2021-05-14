PolySwarm Trading 12.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded 12.6% higher against the dollar. PolySwarm has a total market cap of $21.14 million and approximately $42,794.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PolySwarm coin can now be purchased for $0.0137 or 0.00000027 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00092830 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00019973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 38% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002928 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $594.13 or 0.01194106 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.97 or 0.00068273 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $57.05 or 0.00114670 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.32 or 0.00062950 BTC.

PolySwarm Profile

PolySwarm (NCT) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. The official message board for PolySwarm is medium.com/polyswarm . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PolySwarm using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “NCTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.