Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Garrison Point Capital LLC’s 8th Largest Position

Garrison Point Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 36.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 649 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 0.3% of Garrison Point Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Garrison Point Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 774.2% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 5,415,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,698,902,000 after purchasing an additional 4,795,555 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,228,872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,719,128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,034 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,620.4% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,122,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $352,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057,247 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $109,809,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,262,834 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,202,000 after purchasing an additional 331,187 shares in the last quarter. 47.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QQQ traded up $5.35 during trading on Friday, hitting $324.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,325,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,115,715. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $215.99 and a twelve month high of $342.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $331.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $318.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

