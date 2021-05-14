ZumCoin Price Tops $0.0027 on Major Exchanges (ZUM)

ZumCoin (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 14th. Over the last week, ZumCoin has traded down 2.9% against the dollar. One ZumCoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZumCoin has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $65,274.00 worth of ZumCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ZumCoin alerts:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0537 or 0.00000108 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded 39.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About ZumCoin

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZumCoin’s total supply is 988,819,491 coins. ZumCoin’s official Twitter account is @ZumCoin_org. ZumCoin’s official website is zumcoin.org. The Reddit community for ZumCoin is /r/bitcoin2network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable. “

Buying and Selling ZumCoin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZumCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZumCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZumCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ZUMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ZumCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZumCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.