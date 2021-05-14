Zacks: Analysts Expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to Post -$1.61 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) to post earnings per share of ($1.61) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Galapagos’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.33) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($2.03). Galapagos posted earnings per share of ($1.95) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Galapagos will report full-year earnings of ($4.61) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.84) to ($4.38). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($4.59) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.26) to ($0.35). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Galapagos.

Get Galapagos alerts:

A number of research analysts have issued reports on GLPG shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Galapagos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Monday, April 12th. Maxim Group lowered shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Galapagos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Galapagos currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.17.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLPG. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 936.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Knott David M acquired a new stake in Galapagos in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in Galapagos by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. 11.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GLPG traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $76.18. The stock had a trading volume of 186,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 300,824. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $78.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.57. Galapagos has a 12-month low of $70.77 and a 12-month high of $227.71.

Galapagos Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes various small molecule medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, a JAK1 inhibitor that is in various phases of clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, small bowel CD, fistulizing CD, SjÃ¶gren's syndrome, ankylosing spondylitis, psoriatic arthritis, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, lupus membranous nephropathy, and uveitis.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Galapagos (GLPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Galapagos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galapagos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.