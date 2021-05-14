Meme 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.35 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for approximately $962.33 or 0.01934124 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Meme has traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Meme has a market capitalization of $26.95 million and approximately $4.35 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $366.13 or 0.00735870 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00005779 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.81 or 0.00019725 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0933 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00005465 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000791 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000367 BTC.

About Meme

Meme (MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

