Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engaged in the development and commercialization of critical care products targeting medical needs with a focus on anti-infective products, adjunctive cancer care and prescription products. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Cranford, New Jersey. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Dawson James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of CTXR stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $1.96. 4,560,119 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,530,723. Citius Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.77 and a 1-year high of $2.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $1.46.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. On average, research analysts forecast that Citius Pharmaceuticals will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTXR. Freed Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $88,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

