iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Schiavi & Co LLC

Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 10.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,610 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 338 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.2% of Schiavi & Co LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Schiavi & Co LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth $1,362,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 144.8% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 59,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after buying an additional 35,462 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $246,000. Access Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $1,753,000. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 142,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,839,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the period.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,515,379 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.30 and a 200 day moving average of $70.25. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $56.55 and a 1 year high of $70.84.

